Türkiye-EU ties should return to ‘pre-Sarkozy era’: Fidan

Türkiye-EU ties should return to ‘pre-Sarkozy era’: Fidan

ANKARA
Türkiye-EU ties should return to ‘pre-Sarkozy era’: Fidan

Ties between Türkiye and the European Union should return to pre-Sarkozy era, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, referring to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy who suspended the advance in Türkiye’s accession process when he came to power in 2007.

“According to our assessment, ties between Türkiye and Europe, especially Türkiye and France, should return to pre-Sarkozy era,” Fidan told in an interview with France 24. Fidan recalled that France and Germany had regarded Türkiye’s EU admission as a strategic step until Sarkozy came to power in 2007.

Sarkozy, who served until 2012, however, used the Turkish membership to the EU as a tool in French domestic politics, Fidan underlined, stressing that identity politics have totally ruined Ankara-Brussels ties since then.

During Sarkozy’s rule, France took unilateral decisions to interrupt the full membership negotiations of Türkiye although the latter, as a candidate country, was showing progress in fulfilling all required criteria.

Describing the first years of Türkiye’s negotiations with the EU as “golden years,” Fidan suggested that if Türkiye would be admitted as a full member in 2007 or 2008, Europe would have a much more integrated security architecture.

“Türkiye should integrate with Europe to build a more efficient power in the region,” he said, underlining this would also make EU more resistant to regional and global challenges.

On a question about EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Ankara in early December, Fidan said Türkiye was very much willing to start high-level dialogue with the EU.

“Our observation is that she also wants to start this (high-level dialogue). Our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] is definitely willing to do so,” he underlined.

Leyen and Erdoğan discussed the recent developments in Syria and how Ankara and Brussels can cooperate in reconstructing the war-torn country and the return of millions of Syrians to their homeland.

They also agreed to intensify bilateral dialogue to develop Türkiye-EU ties, especially on the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization. Both sides expressed their intention to hold a Türkiye-EU summit in 2025 to coordinate on how to proceed on all these issues.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

    Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

  2. DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

    DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

  3. Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

    Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

  4. Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

    Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

  5. 28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

    28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Recommended
DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan
Senior official resigns from İYİ Party

Senior official resigns from İYİ Party
Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an auspicious beginning

Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an 'auspicious beginning'
CHP urges EU action on visa delays for students

CHP urges EU action on visa delays for students
DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group

DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group
WORLD Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.
ECONOMY Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing and inventories all softened over the course of the month, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) PMI survey has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿