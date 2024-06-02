Türkiye, EU should work together for gas security: Minister

Türkiye, EU should work together for gas security: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye, EU should work together for gas security: Minister

Türkiye and the European Union should work together on natural gas supply security, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar met with EU Ambassador to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and ambassadors of EU member countries in Ankara to discuss Türkiye’s national energy plan and energy transition as well as cooperation in the field of energy.

Stressing the importance of transporting natural gas resources in the Caspian region to Europe via Türkiye, Bayraktar said that long-term investments should be made in this field and the interconnection capacity should be increased, especially with Greece and Bulgaria.

Türkiye makes a major contribution to Europe's energy supply security with its advanced energy infrastructure and multifaceted international cooperation, the minister added.

“We want to develop cooperation with Black Sea neighbors Bulgaria and Romania…Türkiye meets half of its [gas] needs as LNG due to its strong infrastructure. In this way, we are able to cooperate with many countries in Europe,” Bayraktar said.

He noted that natural gas produced from the Sakarya field in the Black Sea meets the demand from 2 million homes.

Türkiye’s energy demand has been increasing steadily, but the country’s foreign energy dependency has declined 67 percent, the minister also said.

“Renewable energy will be a solution to foreign dependency on energy, security of supply and increasing energy demand. Türkiye has a great potential in renewable energy, especially in solar and wind,” Bayraktar said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April
Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter
Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday
Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices
ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting

ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting
AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia

AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia
Airlines eye new frontier of AI ahead of global summit

Airlines eye 'new frontier' of AI ahead of global summit
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿