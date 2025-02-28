Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Friday that Türkiye has entered a "new phase" in its efforts to eliminate terrorism, emphasizing a vision of national unity and reconciliation.

Speaking At the 30th anniversary program of Kanal 7 at Haliç Congress Center, Erdoğan underscored that the country now has "a historic opportunity to dismantle the walls of terror that have been erected between our thousand-year-old brotherhood."

The president’s remarks come as the government continues its push against terrorism, vowing to take all necessary precautions to prevent potential provocations.

Erdoğan also addressed the lasting effects of the February 28, 1997, military intervention, often referred to as Türkiye’s "postmodern coup." The event, which led to the resignation of the then-Islamist government, still leaves deep scars on Türkiye’s democracy, social life, and political landscape, he said.

"The wounds inflicted on our democracy and social fabric by the February 28 oppression have not fully healed," Erdoğan stated. "Whenever this issue is brought up, we witness the arrogance of certain politicians from the opposition CHP, who dismiss the suffering, saying, 'Is your victimhood still not over?'"

Erdoğan blamed the Republican People's Party (CHP) for the economic consequences of the intervention, claiming it cost the Turkish economy approximately $380 billion. "February 28 did not only target rights and freedoms; it also led to severe economic destruction," he said. "CHP is responsible for this. They did this."

The president framed Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts as part of a broader vision of national cohesion. "No one should feel like an outsider in this country. Our fundamental duty to the nation is to establish and strengthen an inclusive and embracing atmosphere."

He assured that the Turkish government is prepared to counteract any provocations that may arise in this new phase. "We will remain highly vigilant against any possible provocations and take all necessary measures."

Erdoğan also emphasized that a "terror-free Türkiye" would benefit all citizens, regardless of ethnic or sectarian differences. "With Allah’s will, the winners of a terror-free Türkiye will be all 85 million citizens—Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis, Sunnis, opposition supporters, and conservatives alike."

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye is not only combating terrorism but also advancing its economic and geopolitical goals. "Türkiye will not only dismantle the bloody games of imperialism but will also accelerate its economic growth and achieve its domestic and foreign policy objectives more rapidly."

In a direct message to political factions, he warned against divisive rhetoric that could hinder the process. "No member of this nation—Turks, Kurds, or anyone else—will tolerate those who attempt to derail this process with ambiguous statements and actions, as they did in the past."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enters new phase in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

    Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

  2. Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

    Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

  3. Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

    Global reactions to Öcalan’s call for PKK disarmament

  4. Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

    Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

  5. Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

    Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Recommended
Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution

Broad political support for Öcalan’s call for PKK dissolution
Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties

Türkiye, N Macedonia vow to double trade, enhance ties
Türkiye-Africa Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Türkiye-Africa Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London

VP Yılmaz meets with British defense secretary in London
Istanbul’s beauty centers face crisis as hundreds of salons up for sale

Istanbul’s beauty centers face crisis as hundreds of salons up for sale
Compulsory appearance order issued for Fatih Terim in high-profile fraud case

Compulsory appearance order issued for Fatih Terim in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

Trump cuts short Zelensky meeting after Oval Office blow up

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and said the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿