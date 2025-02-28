Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Friday that Türkiye has entered a "new phase" in its efforts to eliminate terrorism, emphasizing a vision of national unity and reconciliation.

Speaking At the 30th anniversary program of Kanal 7 at Haliç Congress Center, Erdoğan underscored that the country now has "a historic opportunity to dismantle the walls of terror that have been erected between our thousand-year-old brotherhood."

The president’s remarks come as the government continues its push against terrorism, vowing to take all necessary precautions to prevent potential provocations.

Erdoğan also addressed the lasting effects of the February 28, 1997, military intervention, often referred to as Türkiye’s "postmodern coup." The event, which led to the resignation of the then-Islamist government, still leaves deep scars on Türkiye’s democracy, social life, and political landscape, he said.

"The wounds inflicted on our democracy and social fabric by the February 28 oppression have not fully healed," Erdoğan stated. "Whenever this issue is brought up, we witness the arrogance of certain politicians from the opposition CHP, who dismiss the suffering, saying, 'Is your victimhood still not over?'"

Erdoğan blamed the Republican People's Party (CHP) for the economic consequences of the intervention, claiming it cost the Turkish economy approximately $380 billion. "February 28 did not only target rights and freedoms; it also led to severe economic destruction," he said. "CHP is responsible for this. They did this."

The president framed Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts as part of a broader vision of national cohesion. "No one should feel like an outsider in this country. Our fundamental duty to the nation is to establish and strengthen an inclusive and embracing atmosphere."

He assured that the Turkish government is prepared to counteract any provocations that may arise in this new phase. "We will remain highly vigilant against any possible provocations and take all necessary measures."

Erdoğan also emphasized that a "terror-free Türkiye" would benefit all citizens, regardless of ethnic or sectarian differences. "With Allah’s will, the winners of a terror-free Türkiye will be all 85 million citizens—Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis, Sunnis, opposition supporters, and conservatives alike."

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye is not only combating terrorism but also advancing its economic and geopolitical goals. "Türkiye will not only dismantle the bloody games of imperialism but will also accelerate its economic growth and achieve its domestic and foreign policy objectives more rapidly."

In a direct message to political factions, he warned against divisive rhetoric that could hinder the process. "No member of this nation—Turks, Kurds, or anyone else—will tolerate those who attempt to derail this process with ambiguous statements and actions, as they did in the past."