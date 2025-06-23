Türkiye enters high-risk wildfire season as flames ravage Aydın

AYDIN

Türkiye has entered a critical wildfire season marked by soaring temperatures and drought, with a recent fast-moving forest fire in the Aegean city of Aydın prompting the evacuation of a neighborhood and mobilization of extensive firefighting efforts.

The fire broke out on June 21 in the western city, initially affecting agricultural land and shrubland before spreading into forested areas.

Night-vision helicopters continued to battle the flames overnight, and by the morning of June 22, the fire was brought under control.

Authorities believe it may have been triggered by an explosion at an electrical transformer.

While three people were treated for smoke inhalation, none suffered serious health issues.

In Türkiye, wildfires are common during the summer months, particularly in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, where hot, dry conditions create ideal environments for fires to ignite and spread rapidly.

Experts warn that the country is once again entering a critical period for wildfires with the arrival of summer.

Professor Şermin Tağıl, an expert in geographic information systems, said weather conditions are a key driver behind fire outbreaks and their rapid spread.

She highlighted that high temperatures, low humidity, extended dry spells and more than 11 consecutive rainless days significantly increase fire risk.

If these current trends continue, the danger will escalate rapidly in the upcoming months, according to Tağıl.

Istanbul bans access to forests until mid-October

As part of preventative measures, Istanbul authorities have announced a sweeping ban on access to forested areas between June 23 and Oct. 15.

In a statement, Istanbul Governor’s Office cited increased human activity during the summer as a major risk factor for wildfires.

The ban includes prohibitions on lighting fires for barbecues, using gas canisters and smoking hookahs in forests.