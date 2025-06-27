Türkiye emerges as new holiday route for Europe’s ‘pilot tourists’

ANTALYA

A growing number of private pilots from Europe are now including Türkiye in their flight itineraries, traveling across the country in their own light aircraft and exploring cities through cultural tours and outdoor activities.

These European sport aircraft pilots are typically affluent travelers from countries like Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

They journey across Europe and into Türkiye to experience destinations from a unique aerial perspective, while enjoying ground-level adventures like boat trips, canyon tours, diving and hot-air balloon rides.

Several flight tours have been organized for private aircraft owners interested in discovering the country’s cultural heritage and natural beauty.

On one recent tour, six aircraft covered around 2,600 kilometers.

Pilots and their companions began their journey at the ancient city of Troy and the Troy Museum in Çanakkale, continued to Nevşehir’s Cappadocia for balloon rides and toured the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük in the central city of Konya.

In Istanbul, they visited Sultanahmet, the Basilica Cistern, Topkapı Palace and the Grand Bazaar.

The group then flew to the southern city of Antalya’s touristic Kemer district, where they stayed for five days, participating in various outdoor activities before heading to Muğla’s Bodrum.

Zafer Ertem, a pilot living in Germany who has helped organize several of these tours, said the concept is gaining momentum.

“I’m a sport pilot and I travel for leisure. We did our first tour in 2024 with 18 aircraft and 42 pilots, covering several cities,” he said.

"This year, we’ve come again with different groups, first with eight planes, then six and we plan to return in September.”

According to Ertem, the average daily spending of pilot tourists ranges from 800 euros ($936) to 1,000 euros ($1,170), factoring in expenses like fuel, landing and takeoff fees, accommodation and dining, far exceeding typical tourist spending.

Günter Wastian, a 58-year-old pilot who joined the tour, said the experience exceeded expectations.

“Our journey has been amazing. I didn’t expect it to be this good. The culture, the nature, the people, everything was wonderful,” he said. “Seeing the country from low altitude in a small aircraft is just incredible.”