Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has launched its 10th National Antarctic Scientific Expedition, deploying a team of researchers to the continent to carry out vital climate and environmental studies in one of the world’s harshest and most remote environments.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony held at Istanbul Airport, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the expedition would build on studies launched in previous years and contribute directly to Türkiye’s long-term objectives in Antarctica.

“Our goal is to obtain consultative status within the Antarctic Treaty System and to establish a permanent Turkish Scientific Research Institute on the continent,” Kacır said. “The work to be carried out at the existing Turkish Scientific Research Camp in Antarctica will provide valuable contributions toward these aims.”

Since 2017, Türkiye has organized nine Antarctic and five Arctic scientific missions, involving over 200 Turkish scientists and more than 150 research projects. More than 30 foreign researchers have also participated in Türkiye-led expeditions.

This year’s mission includes 17 scientists, one international guest researcher and accompanying personnel, who will spend several weeks in Antarctica focusing primarily on climate change, while continuing long-term studies initiated in earlier expeditions.

Türkiye is currently conducting joint research with 35 international institutions and has signed bilateral agreements with 15 countries in the field of polar science.

Naval officers are also supporting the mission. Research will include continued seabed mapping around Horseshoe Island, where Türkiye aims to establish a scientific base, as well as the ongoing collection of meteorological data from existing measurement stations.

The expedition also features an educational dimension. Three high school students who won the Teknofest Polar Research Project Competition will join the mission.

Expedition Coordinator Burcu Özsoy said the team is fully prepared, describing Antarctica as a “frozen archive” where millions of years of frozen history allow scientists to study the past, analyze the present and project future climate scenarios.