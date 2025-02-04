Türkiye drives growth for Eurasia: ECO chief

ANKARA
Türkiye stands as the "engine" propelling growth across Eurasia, serving as a vital bridge connecting South, Central, West Asia and the Caucasus, according to Asad Majeed Khan, secretary-general of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency during his visit to Ankara, Khan described Türkiye as "the linchpin" for regional development.

"Türkiye is a window to the Western world," he said.

Khan's visit included meetings with the ECO Educational Institute (ECOEI) and the ECO Seed Association (ECOSA) in Türkiye. These interactions, he noted, provided valuable insights into the Turkish perspective and helped communicate the challenges and opportunities facing the organization.

As the ECO's decade-long plan concludes in 2025, Khan stressed the organization's pioneering role in regional development cooperation and the need to formulate a vision for the next ten years.

"Economic and development cooperation, covering sustainable development issues including education, health and trade, are our priorities," he stated.

Khan praised Türkiye's primary role in connecting the ECO to the global community. He revealed that concrete steps are being taken to boost trade between Türkiye and other ECO member states, with a new vision placing trade at its core.

The ECO, founded by Türkiye, Pakistan and Iran in 1985, serves as a platform for discussing development and promoting trade and investment opportunities. It has since expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Trump says US will take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
