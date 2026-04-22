Türkiye doubles paternity leave to 10 days for workers

ANKARA

Turkish lawmakers have approved a legal amendment increasing paid paternity leave for workers from five to 10 days, bringing it in line with the entitlement already granted to public servants.

The approval came during a general session in the parliament, where lawmakers adopted nine additional articles of an omnibus bill that includes changes to social services, stricter rules for social media platforms and expands protections for children.

As per the approved articles, amendments to military-related laws will double postnatal leave for female personnel in the armed forces from eight to 16 weeks, increasing their total paid maternity entitlement to 24 weeks.

The legislation also introduces stricter safeguards aimed at protecting minors.

Individuals convicted of serious crimes — including sexual assault, child abuse, drug trafficking, prostitution, human trafficking, and intentional homicide — will be barred from working in or operating businesses in areas primarily serving children.

Gaming platforms will now be required to comply with age-rating systems. Unrated games must either be properly classified or assigned the highest age restriction before being offered to users.

A major component of the law focuses on social media oversight, particularly regarding minors.

Social media providers will be prohibited from offering services to children under the age of 15. For users aged 15 and above but still considered minors, platforms must provide tailored services with additional safeguards.

Companies will also be required to introduce accessible parental control tools, allowing guardians to monitor usage and limit screen time.