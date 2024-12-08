Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Türkiye does not have eyes even on pebble of any country: Erdoğan

Türkiye does not have eyes "even on a pebble of any country," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

Ankara hopes that neighboring Syria will achieve the peace and tranquility it has sought for 13 years, Erdoğan said in his address to Türkiye's AK Party Gaziantep 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress.

He noted that increasing attacks on civilians in Syria's Idlib appear to be the "last straw" that triggered the recent incidents.

The Turkish president underscored that his country cannot ignore developments in Syria, with which it shares a 910-kilometer (565-mile) border.

There is a new political and diplomatic reality in Syria, Erdoğan said, adding, "Syria belongs to Syrians, with all its ethnic, sectarian, and religious components."

Ankara is aware of the separatist terrorist organization's desire to "grab a log from the flood" in Syria, he said, warning that Türkiye will not tolerate any move that jeopardizes national security.

Türkiye wants to see a Syria where different identities live side by side peacefully and hopes to see such a Syria "in the very near future," Erdoğan added.

He stressed that it would be best for the region if all responsible actors, including international organizations, backed Syria's territorial integrity.

President Erdoğan emphasized that Syria has had enough wars and that the Syrian people deserve freedom, security, and peace in their homeland.

Moreover, he said that the Damascus regime was unable to comprehend the significance of the hand that Türkiye had extended and what it meant.

Regarding refugees in Türkiye, which hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world, Erdoğan said history will record how his country successfully passed the test of humanity "despite all contrary propaganda."


Developments in Syria

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of the major city of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

Anti-regime forces captured Hama on Thursday and continued to advance on Friday, seizing the Rastan and Talbiseh districts in the Homs province.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

    SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

  2. Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

    Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, Russian media reports

  3. November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

    November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

  4. Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

    Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

  5. Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

    Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Recommended
Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

Türkiye urges stability as Syria enters post-Assad era

Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria
Türkiye, US defense chiefs discuss Syria over phone

Türkiye, US defense chiefs discuss Syria over phone
Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus increasing armament risk arms race on island

Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus' increasing armament risk 'arms race' on island
Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary

Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary
HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year

HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year
WORLD SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

SNA largely takes control of PKK stronghold Manbij: Sources

The Syrian National Army (SNA) continues its operation in Manbij against the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, having already taken control of 80 percent of the city in Syria’s north, Turkish security sources said on Dec. 8.
ECONOMY November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

November discounts create over 500 bln liras in business volume

Discounts offered by retailers during what is called “Legendary November” created a total business volume of more than 500 billion Turkish Liras ($14.4 billion).

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿