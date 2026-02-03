Türkiye develops cold-resistant crops in Erzurum research center

ERZURUM

Türkiye is advancing its fight against climate-related agricultural losses through a specialized cold tolerance testing center in the eastern province of Erzurum, where scientists are developing crop varieties that can survive temperatures as low as minus 21 degrees Celsius.

At the facility, experts evaluate winter hardiness, cold tolerance and frost resistance across a wide range of plant species that commonly suffer yield losses due to harsh winter conditions.

The goal of the program is to identify and develop genotypes that can survive even without protective snow cover.

So far, the center’s work has led to the registration of nine cold-resistant cereal varieties: Five bread wheat varieties, three triticale varieties, and one winter barley variety.

Additionally, two barley and one bread wheat varieties are currently in the registration process.

Each year, at least 200 advanced breeding genotypes are tested and selectively screened.

By eliminating weak genotypes early, researchers save both time and costs in breeding programs.

Ümran Küçüközdemir, head of the cold climate cereals department at the institute, said the testing center plays a critical role in accelerating plant breeding.

“With rapid breeding in our greenhouses, we can reduce a six-year breeding process to just two or three years,” Küçüközdemir said.

Only genotypes that prove both productive and cold-tolerant move on to the final stages and are submitted for official registration.

The center has also developed frost-testing methods for economically important fruit species such as apricots and hazelnuts.