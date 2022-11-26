Türkiye determined to make its borders safe: Erdoğan

KONYA
Türkiye is determined to make its borders safe the operations against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 26

"Hopefully, with these operations, step by step, we are determined to make every inch of our country safe, starting from beyond the border," Erdoğan said at an event in Konya. 

Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony of ASELSAN Konya Weapon Systems Factory, Metropolitan Municipality investments, Afşar Dam and other recently-built facilities.

Erdoğan said: “We are officially inaugurating our weapon systems factory, which we have founded under the guidance of ASELSAN with a 470 million liras’ worth of investment, and which will carry out world-class manufacturing. Our factory is a facility, which, with its weapon production of every diameter and caliber, particularly remote-controlled weapon systems, adds outstanding features to the defense industry in our country. Thus, Konya, by elevating its weapon manufacturing journey, which started with shotguns, to the level of a global player, has opened up new doors for both itself and our country.”

