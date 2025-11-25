Türkiye detains 3 UAE intel operatives

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities have detained three operatives of the United Arab Emirates’ intelligence service who attempted to gather information on individuals holding critical positions in the country, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Nov. 25.

According to the statement, the UAE operatives sought to collect “biographical data” on individuals in strategically important posts in Türkiye by using a phone number obtained from a mobile service provider in the country and operating through fake profiles.

The operation was carried out jointly by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and Istanbul police counterterrorism units.

Those targeted for information gathering included senior personnel at defense industry institutions, users of a phone line associated with the Foreign Ministry and various foreign officials, as well as individuals employed in other key positions, the statement said.

Authorities identified four individuals who allegedly purchased a Türkiye-based GSM line for these activities, provided it for use in intelligence operations in the UAE, and acted in coordination with the Emirati operatives.

An operation was launched on Nov. 25 to detain the four suspects whose identities were confirmed. Three were taken into custody, while an arrest warrant was issued for one suspect determined to be abroad.

Türkiye detained several individuals last year on charges of spying on behalf of Israel’s intelligence service.

 

