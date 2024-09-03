Türkiye detains 15 over assaulting US servicemen in İzmir

İZMİR
Turkish security forces detained 15 members of a radical nationalist youth for attacking two U.S. military personnel in the western province of İzmir on Sept. 3.

Those arrested were members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), whose members have previously committed attacks against U.S. soldiers in several cities.

The İzmir Governor’s Office said that around 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), a group of 15 people, including two women and 13 men, physically attacked the two service members.

The sailors were part of the crew of the USS Wasp, an American amphibious assault ship docked in İzmir since Sept. 1. Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Türkiye said that the ship arrived in İzmir for a "regularly scheduled" port visit this week.

"Our law enforcement agencies intervened quickly... Fifteen suspects were detained," the Governor’s Office added.

The American Embassy in Türkiye confirmed the assault and said the victims were safe.

"We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation," the embassy added.

“We are troubled by this assault on U.S. service members and are appreciative that Turkish police are taking this matter seriously and holding those responsible accountable,” U.S. National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said.

The radical group posted a video of the incident on social media platform X, saying that they placed sacks over the heads of soldiers.

The video shows a group of men yelling: “Yankee go home!”

In a statement, the TGB said, "American soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot defile our country.”

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded
