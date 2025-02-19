Türkiye deploys floating plant islands to combat mucilage in Marmara

Türkiye deploys floating plant islands to combat mucilage in Marmara

BURSA
Türkiye deploys floating plant islands to combat mucilage in Marmara

In an effort to address the persistent mucilage problem in the Marmara Sea, authorities are introducing an innovative ecological solution in a stream in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Karacabey district: Floating plant islands.

This initiative seeks to reduce pollution in the tributaries that flow into the Marmara Sea, preventing it from reaching the sea and helping to preserve the region’s ecosystem and improve water quality.

Spearheaded by Associate Professor Ayşegül Akpınar from Bursa Uludağ University, the initiative builds on a Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) research project in 2021. The project will now be implemented in cooperation with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Bursa Demirtaş Organized Industrial Zone (DOSAB) and the university.

Akpınar described the initiative as a strategic effort to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus levels — key contributors to mucilage formation. The pilot phase involved establishing 11 floating plant islands across three locations — two in the Çapraz Stream and one in the Nilüfer Stream, both of which flow to the Marmara Sea.

Initial results have been promising, with the plant islands effectively absorbing pollutants.

"We are beginning the process of expanding this project, with the goal of adding approximately 1,000 floating plant islands," Akpınar explained.

Fatih Turan, an official from the Environment Ministry, emphasized that the success of this initiative could lead to its expansion across all tributaries that flow into the Marmara.

"This collaborative effort aims to reduce pollution at the source of rivers leading to the Marmara Sea, using natural and ecological methods. Based on the findings of this study, we plan to expand it to all rivers that connect to the Marmara Sea,” Turan pointed out.

With its potential for large-scale application, the initiative marks a crucial step in the fight against marine mucilage and pollution in the Marmara Sea, offering a sustainable and nature-based solution to a persistent environmental challenge.

TÜBITAK, Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations

Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations

    Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations

  2. Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession

    Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession

  3. Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

    Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

  4. Australian PM condemns attack on Muslim women

    Australian PM condemns attack on Muslim women

  5. Pakistan wants to expel all Afghan refugees: Embassy

    Pakistan wants to expel all Afghan refugees: Embassy
Recommended
Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations

Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations
Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession

Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession
Erdoğan slams TÜSİAD remarks against government

Erdoğan slams TÜSİAD remarks against government
Diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine gains momentum

Diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine gains momentum
Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Snowfall arrives in Istanbul amid severe warnings

Snowfall arrives in Istanbul amid severe warnings
Education Ministry, federation to promote tennis in schools

Education Ministry, federation to promote tennis in schools
WORLD Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

Brazil's attorney general has formally charged far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro and 33 others over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stands at $172.3 billion in December

Short-term external debt stands at $172.3 billion in December

Türkiye’s short-term external debt reached $172.3 billion at the end of December, marking a rise of 0.4 percent compared to November 2024, the country’s Central Bank said on Wednesday.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿