Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

ANKARA
Türkiye has condemned an Israeli attack on a Gaza refugee camp that reportedly resulted in the deaths of 210 Palestinians and left hundreds more wounded, according to Hamas-run media.

"We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 9.

The "barbaric attack" on June 8 adds a new one to the list of Israel's war crimes in Gaza, read the statement.

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the U.N. Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," it added.

Israel said its forces rescued four hostages alive in Nuseirat, where the Hamas-run government media office reported attacks left 210 Palestinians dead and hundreds wounded.

The Israeli military said the four, who were in "good medical condition," had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas's Oct. 7 attack last year.

Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 41, had been rescued from two separate buildings "in the heart of Nuseirat camp in a complex daytime operation," the military said.

Israeli police said an officer was mortally wounded during the operation. It was carried out despite growing international pressure on Israel after a deadly strike on a U.N.-run school in Nuseirat where displaced Gazans were sheltering.

