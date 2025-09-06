Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

ISTANBUL
Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.

Japan started strong, controlling the first set with solid defense and efficient attacks to win 25-16. Türkiye responded in the second set, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem Dundar leading the way as the team dominated to take it 25-17 and level the match.

Keeping up their momentum, Türkiye continued to pressure Japan in the third set, pulling ahead early and holding their lead to claim it 25-18 and move in front 2-1.

The fourth set was a thriller, with both teams trading points and the score tied at 24-24. Türkiye held its nerve in the closing moments, winning the set 27-25 to seal a 3-1 victory.

Türkiye will face either Italy or Brazil in the championship match on Sunday at 3.30 pm (1230GMT).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

    Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

  2. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  3. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  4. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  5. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Recommended
Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals
Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success
Türkiye in EuroBasket knockout phase as group leader

Türkiye in EuroBasket knockout phase as group leader
Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead
Istanbul clubs busy on transfer deadline

Istanbul clubs busy on transfer deadline
Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿