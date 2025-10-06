Türkiye declares Wednesdays as ‘Cinema Day’

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has designated Wednesdays as “Cinema Day,” with ticket prices fixed at 120 Turkish Liras ($2.8) until the end of the year, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced during the launch of Türkiye’s new national arts program in Istanbul.

 

The initiative aims to make cinema more accessible and to maintain the recent surge in audience turnout, according to Ersoy. It applies to all participating theaters nationwide.

 

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), cinema attendance in Türkiye rose by 4.9 percent last year, reaching 32.5 million viewers. Theatres, operas and classical performances also recorded significant growth, underscoring a nationwide revival in cultural engagement.

 

According to Ersoy, Türkiye’s film industry continues to grow with rising government support for cinema projects, with the Türkiye Film Festival recently attracting 780,000 viewers and setting a new record for September attendance.

 

The minister added that Turkish TV dramas have also reached audiences in more than 170 countries, amassing over 1 billion viewers worldwide.

 

He also highlighted the growing popularity of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, a nationwide festival series that brings concerts, theater performances and exhibitions to dozens of cities.

 

This year’s edition spans eight months, covering 20 cities with nearly 7,000 events and over 45,000 artists. The number of participating cities is expected to expand to 26 next year and 32 in 2027.

 

“Stages will rise across the country, exhibitions will open and concerts will echo from every corner of Türkiye,” Ersoy said, describing the newly unveiled program as the country’s “rising global cultural vision.”

