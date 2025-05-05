Türkiye could emerge as central hub for new trade routes

ISTANBUL

Türkiye could emerge as a central hub for new trade routes due to rising geopolitical risks and shifts in trade policies, say representatives of the local logistics sector.

The recent rise in geopolitical risks is forcing global logistics chains to adapt, leading to the creation of new trade routes, according to Bilgehan Engin, president of the Turkish Forwarding and Logistics Association (UTİKAD).

U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced additional tariffs are expected to shift maritime trade routes, he noted.

“The additional tariffs could alter maritime trade routes, leading to search for new paths and alternative corridors. Türkiye may stand out as a key player in Europe's search for new trade routes,” he said.

This situation could bring significant advantages to Türkiye, potentially strengthening trade relations with the EU in the initial phase and positioning Türkiye as a more prominent partner, according to Engin.

The Middle Corridor is the fastest and most cost-effective land route connecting Europe to Central Asia and China via Türkiye, said Şerafettin Aras, board chair of the International Transporters’ Association (UND).

Its importance has grown further due to changes in global supply chains and regional geopolitical developments, he furthered.

Türkiye is strengthening its integration with Central Asia and the Middle East through initiatives like the Zangezur Corridor and the Development Road Project, according to Aras.

“In particular, the Development Road Project, developed with Iraq, will establish a new trade corridor stretching from the Persian Gulf to Türkiye and then to Europe,” he said.

Additionally, the stabilization of Syria will further accelerate Türkiye's access to the Middle East and Gulf countries, according to Aras.