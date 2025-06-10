Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media

ANKARA

Türkiye is closely monitoring Greece’s forthcoming announcement, expected by the end of the month, regarding the establishment of marine protected areas in the Ionian and Aegean seas, while simultaneously accelerating its own relevant efforts, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency said, citing sources.

According to information obtained by the agency, Ankara is particularly attentive to whether the designated marine parks will bear implications for the long-standing and interlinked disputes in the Aegean.

While reviewing potential countermeasures against any unilateral steps Greece might take, Türkiye is also evaluating the establishment of various conservation zones and other potential environmental protection measures across all its maritime domains — including the Aegean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and Marmara Sea, the report said.

Türkiye signed the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2024. The domestic ratification process of the agreement is currently underway.

In parallel, on April 16, Türkiye announced its Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) covering all its seas and further efforts are ongoing to elaborate the content and scope of this initiative.

In this context, Türkiye has submitted the necessary applications for the registration of its Marine Spatial Planning framework with the United Nations.

At the ongoing U.N. Ocean Conference in France, Türkiye is represented by a delegation led by Deputy Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister, Fatma Varank. A formal address by the Turkish delegation is also expected.

Speaking at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Nice, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed his country’s intention to declare new marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean Seas before the end of the month — an initiative first announced during the "Our Ocean Conference" held in Athens in 2024.

Within the framework of these designated marine parks, measures are expected to include a ban on deep-sea trawling and efforts to combat overfishing.

A statement issued last year by the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Greece’s approach, noting: “It is well known that Greece has long sought to leverage every platform possible in the context of Aegean-related disputes.”

“Despite the recent thaw in bilateral relations, it is evident that Greece is now attempting to exploit environmental issues for its own purposes,” the statement said at that time.