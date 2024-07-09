Türkiye constitutes 1.1 pct of world population: Official data

ANKARA

Türkiye ranked 18th among 194 countries in terms of population size, constituting 1.1 percent of the world's total population last year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on July 9.

In a report released to mark World Population Day, adopted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on July 11, 1987, TÜİK reiterated its earlier announcement that Türkiye's population stood at 85.3 million in 2023.

The proportion of children in the global population averaged 29.8 percent in 2023, while Türkiye's child population ratio was 26.0 percent, below the world average.

However, Türkiye's child population ratio exceeded that of European Union member states, according to the data. Niger and the Central African Republic had the highest child population ratios in 2023.

When examining the ratio of the 15-24 age group to the total population, the global average was 15.5 percent in 2023, while Türkiye's youth population ratio was slightly below the global average at 15.1 percent. Syria had the highest youth population ratio in 2023 at 24.1 percent.

The global average for the elderly population ratio was 10.0 percent in 2023, the bureau said, adding that Türkiye's elderly population ratio was slightly above the world average at 10.2 percent. Monaco had the highest elderly population ratio.

The data also noted that the global average total fertility rate was 2.31 children in 2023, whereas Türkiye's total fertility rate was below the world average at 1.51 children. France had the highest total fertility rate among EU countries at 1.79 children.

Türkiye witnessed a significant drop in its overall fertility rate, reaching its lowest recorded level.

In 2023, Türkiye also saw its elderly population rate surpassing double digits for the first time in its history and catapulting the nation into the category of "highly aged populations" as per U.N. standards.

Four ministries earlier launched efforts to address demographic challenges, spurred by a historic decline in the country's fertility rate and a rapid surge in its elderly population. Measures are expected to include extending maternity leave to one year, improving salaries and providing childcare or rental assistance.

In its publishing on July 9, TÜİK also noted Türkiye's life expectancy at birth for males, at 74.8 years, was above the global average. The EU countries with the highest life expectancy at birth for males were Italy and Sweden.

For females, Monaco had the highest life expectancy at birth at 89.0 years. Türkiye's life expectancy at birth for females was 80.3 years, surpassing the global average. Spain had the highest life expectancy at birth for females among EU countries.