Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session

ANKARA
The foreign ministry on Feb. 15 “strongly” condemned an act of propaganda by the illegal PKK group during a plenary session at the European Parliament (EP).

The ministry also criticized the EP for allowing the group members to easily enter the meeting and display a demonstration.

“Today, it has been seen that a group affiliated with the terrorist organization PKK organized a demonstration during the European Parliament [EP] General Assembly meeting and sabotaged the legislative activities,” said the statement.

“It is unacceptable that persons affiliated with the terrorist organization PKK can easily enter the EP and demonstrate as they wish. The fact that these people were not intervened immediately is a peculiarity,” it added.

“This action, which we strongly condemn, reveals the weakness and insincerity of the European Union and, in particular, the EP in the fight against terrorism,” said the ministry.

As long as the EP and other EU institutions continue their “indifferent attitude,” the PKK’s presence and activity in the EU cannot be terminated, although it is on the EU terrorist organization list, said the statement.

“It is a weakness that must be questioned that these people, who are members of a terrorist organization, recklessly entered the Parliament building, or through whom,” read the statement.

The ministry recalled that people and groups associated with terrorist organizations included in the EU terrorist organization list were banned from entering the EP buildings with the unanimous decision of the EP Presidency on Nov. 21, 2017, following a similar PKK “provocation.”

“We expect the EP to meticulously implement this decision taken earlier today,” said the ministry.

