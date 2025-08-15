Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Israel’s approval of plans to build settlements in the E1 area in the West Bank.

“This step, which will effectively separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem, disregards international law and United Nations resolutions; it targets the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine, the basis for a two-state solution, and hopes for lasting peace,” the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal.

The statement highlighted that the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region is with “the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with geographical integrity, based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s just cause and determined struggle.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas. The project aims to split the West Bank into two parts, severing connections between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.