Türkiye condemns Greece for closing four Turkish schools in Western Thrace

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned Greece for closing four more primary schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, accusing the neighboring country of violating international treaties and human rights of the Turkish minority.

“With this latest decision, more than a half of the minority primary schools have been closed. Thus, Greece’s policy of closing primary schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace through ‘temporary suspension’ has proven to be systematic,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry over the weekend.

These decisions, violating the Turkish minority’s right to establish, manage and inspect their own schools, in accordance with the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, are indications of the discriminatory and oppressive policies pursued against our kinsmen in Western Thrace in the field of education, it stated.

“While Greece closes primary schools under the pretext of insufficient number of students, it ignores, on the other hand, the demands for opening new Minority secondary/high schools despite the obvious need, and violates the education rights of minority children,” said the ministry, adding “We invite Greece to put an end to its discriminatory policies towards minority schools, which recur every school year.”

In the meantime, deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran will pay a visit to Western Thrace on the 27th anniversary of the death of Dr. Sadık Ahmet, said another statement by the ministry.

“During the visit, Deputy Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran will receive the Mufti of Komotini İbrahim Şerif, meet with the representatives of the Turkish minority institutions and organizations on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of Dr. Sadık Ahmet, visit the grave of the late Mufti of Xanthi Ahmet Mete, and extend condolences to his family,” it noted.