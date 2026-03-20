Fidan: Israel the primary cause of Mideast war

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on March 19 that Israel is the primary driver of the ongoing war in the Middle East, as he stepped up diplomatic efforts through a regional tour that includes a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During a press conference in Qatar, Fidan accused Israel of triggering and escalating the conflict, while urging restraint from other actors and warning against a broader regional spillover.

"It must be stated clearly that the primary cause of this war, which has dragged our region into an unprecedented crisis, is Israel," he said.

He said Ankara has conveyed messages to Iran to avoid expanding the war beyond its current scope, stressing that further escalation would endanger the entire region.

Hostilities have intensified since a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory drone and missile strikes by Tehran targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.

Fidan said earlier this week that Türkiye would engage regional actors in a series of consultations aimed at halting the ongoing hostilities. Turkish officials have increasingly emphasized dialogue and multilateral coordination as tensions continue to mount.

As part of his diplomatic push, Fidan traveled to the United Arab Emirates on March 20 for talks focused on both bilateral ties and regional developments.

During the visit, he was set to hold meetings with senior Emirati officials, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing ways to de-escalate tensions and coordinate responses to the crisis.

The UAE stop is part of a broader tour by Türkiye's top diplomat aimed at exploring options to halt the war and prevent further destabilization across the Middle East.

Before his visit to Qatar, Fidan held talks with counterparts from multiple countries in Riyadh to discuss the intensifying conflict and possible coordinated responses.