ISTANBUL
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan

Türkiye on Jan. 26 "strongly" condemned an attack by Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a Saudi hospital in Sudan, stressing that international law must be respected and civilian infrastructure should never be targeted.

In a statement on X, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan.

"We remain committed to supporting steps that will enable the establishment of peace and stability in Sudan," the ministry said.

More than 70 people were killed in a Saturday drone strike by the RSF paramilitary group on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state, according to Governor Arcua Minnawi.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called the attack “a violation of international and humanitarian law” and reaffirmed the kingdom’s “firm rejection of such breaches.”

Since beginning in April 2023, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the U.N. and local authorities.

A study by U.S. universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International organizations have warned of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with millions facing famine and death due to food shortages amid fighting that has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

