Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 85th anniversary of his passing

ANKARA

Türkiye on Nov. 10 commemorated Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the leader of the country’s War of Independence and the founder and architect of modern Türkiye, on the 85th anniversary of his demise.

Daily life came to a halt at 9:05 a.m., marked by sirens echoing the precise moment of Atatürk's death at the age of 57 in 1938.



Millions across the nation observed two minutes of silence. All vehicles stopped on the three bridges of Istanbul, and drivers got out to observe a moment of silence at 9:05 a.m. to pay their respects to the leader.

Millions of citizens flocked to Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara, and Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, where the great leader took his last breath.

A large number of commemorative ceremonies took place across the country, featuring the laying of wreaths at monuments dedicated to Atatürk.

In all 81 provinces, thousands took to the streets, some donning t-shirts adorned with Atatürk's images, waving flags, and commemorating the leader in the early hours of Nov. 10.

An official ceremony was also held at Anıtkabir, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a delegation, including Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş as well as leaders of opposition parties, attending the event where a wreath was laid at his grave.

Erdoğan also left a written message on the book of commemoration to pay tribute to Atatürk.

“Holly Atatürk, on the 85th anniversary of your demise, we reverently commemorate your honor, your comrades and the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our independence. We are working with love today, as we have been for 21 years, to make our republic, which we have started its second century with the vision of the ‘Century of Türkiye,’ eternally lasting and victorious. We continue to ennoble the Republic of Türkiye, which is the hope of the oppressed, in every field. No power will be able to prevent our nation from achieving its centennial goals.”

Beyond historical sites carrying historical legacy with Atatürk and the War of Independence, schools organized commemorative ceremonies, with millions of students participating in numerous events.

Students recited poetry revealing the role of Atatürk not only in the foundation and independence struggle of the country but also in numerous revolutions paving the way for modern Türkiye. Students and teachers presented performances where they created silhouettes of Atatürk using their bodies.

In the significant tourist destination of Cappadocia, hot air balloons adorned with posters of Atatürk and Turkish flags took to the skies in commemoration of the 85th anniversary of his eternal rest. Early in the morning, these hot air balloons painted the Cappadocian skies, creating breathtaking visuals.

Atatürk was born in 1881 in Thessaloniki. His military education started in 1893 when he was enrolled in a military school in the Greek city.

He made his mark in the military in 1915 when he led forces to repel the allied invasion in Çanakkale, known in the West as the Dardanelles.

Following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire after World War I, Atatürk led the Turkish War of Independence, which defeated European powers. When he became president, Atatürk transformed the former empire into a modern and secular country.

Seen as a national hero, Atatürk - whose name means "father of the Turks" - is still held in high regard in the country where his portraits adorn the walls of schools, offices and homes.