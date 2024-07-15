Türkiye commemorates 8th anniversary of 2016 failed coup attempt

ANKARA
Türkiye on Monday is marking the eighth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt, remembering the lives lost and celebrating the nation's unity.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The coup bid by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader killed over 250 people, and leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to the fallen.

"That night, our people, with their love for their homeland and passion for independence, did not give way to the coup plotters who intended to invade. Those who draw their strength from their righteousness and sincerity will surely prevail in the face of weapons," Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said.

"We will work harder to develop and strengthen our democracy. We will continue to protect our republic based on the rule of law by standing against all kinds of tutelage."

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the infiltration of the FETÖ within the state apparatus.

"The attempt of FETÖ, which infiltrated the most sensitive organs of our state like an intelligence organization, to take over the state through a coup by using its extensions within the military was foiled by our nation under the leadership of our esteemed president," the minister said.

"The all-out fight against FETÖ in the aftermath of the July 15 saga has once again shown that those who attempt to usurp the will of the Turkish nation will not go unpunished."

According to official figures from 2022, over 330,000 individuals with ties to FETÖ have been detained, with nearly 20,000 serving prison sentences.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik described the day as a pivotal moment in Turkish democracy.

"The July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day is the day our nation rewrote the history of democracy in the world," Çelik wrote. "It is a milestone where we show that our struggle for the protection of our national sovereignty is limitless."

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also expressed gratitude toward those who resisted the coup.

"On the eighth anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt, I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and our veterans with gratitude. It should not be forgotten that there are lessons to be learned from the process that brought our country to those days in order to prevent a similar weakness and betrayal from happening again," Özel said.

"As the Republican People's Party, I once again proudly express our commitment and belief in democracy and popular sovereignty."

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli lauded the nation's "resilience against external threats."

"July 15 is the National Heroism's resistance to the foreign-linked betrayal and occupation attempt with faith and will, and the legend of upright stance," he wrote.

"On the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, I would like to advise those who are preparing dark scenarios against Türkiye to realize what sacrifices the Turkish nation will make in times of disaster."

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Müsavat Dervişoğlu also issued a message.

"There is no power that can prevent the manifestation of the will of the nation," he said. "On this occasion, I condemn all terrorist organizations, especially FETÖ, that target the existence of the Turkish state, the unity of the Turkish nation and the republican regime."

