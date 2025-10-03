Ankara says citizens to return home from Israel in coming days

Türkiye is closely tracking the status of its citizens on the Global Sumud Flotilla attacked by Israel, taking all needed steps for their safety, diplomatic sources have said.

At least 48 Turkish activists were detained by the Israeli security forces in operations on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Ankara has strongly condemned the Israeli operation as a blatant violation of international law.

The Turkish diplomatic sources informed that the status of the Turkish citizens is closely followed and that all necessary measures are being taken for their safety.

“Although there may be some delays in completing the procedures due to religious holidays in Israel, our citizens are expected to be released in the coming days,” the sources said.

The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has appealed to the Israeli Foreign Ministry to provide consular protection to the Turkish citizens and take care of their health status.

The sources recalled that every measure is being taken to ensure the well-being of Turkish citizens during their detention, including measures to prevent any health or security problems.

Israeli officials told the media that the activists will be deported following the completion of their procedures.

Türkiye has become one of the loudest countries slamming Israel’s operation against a civilian and peaceful initiative aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gazans stranded in the enclave.

Israel has been imposing a strict blockade on Gaza from the air, land and sea at the expense of breaking all international rules and values. The flotilla aimed to break the blockade amid Israel’s intensified military operations in Gaza that have already killed more than 60,000 people, mostly children and women.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a statement denouncing Israel’s genocidal acts, reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Palestinians while also endorsing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and permanent peace.

