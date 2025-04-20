Türkiye closely monitoring case of Turkish student detained in US

Türkiye closely monitoring case of Turkish student detained in US

ANKARA
Türkiye closely monitoring case of Turkish student detained in US

Foreign Ministry said Sunday it is closely following the case of a Turkish PhD student who was detained in the U.S. last month after writing a pro-Palestinian article for a student newspaper.

Rümeysa Öztürk, 30, was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in The Tufts Daily at Tufts University, criticizing the school’s response to student activists demanding the school "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide," disclose investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Öztürk was apprehended by masked immigration officials March 25 in a Boston, Massachusetts, suburb and subsequently driven to Vermont before being put on a plane and sent to a detention center in the state of Louisiana. She also had her student visa revoked after being arrested.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Öztürk’s case has been under close watch since the beginning and it described her as a "symbolic figure" in an ongoing legal process that has emerged from developments in U.S. domestic politics that affects thousands of international students.

It said the proceedings are being carried out in line with the preferences of Öztürk and her family, and with respect for her rights.

Öztürk has received consular support from the start, the statement added. The consul general in Houston visited her several times in Louisiana, while the Boston consul general held an online meeting with her.

“Contrary to politically motivated and misleading claims, there are two separate legal proceedings concerning Ms. Öztürk,” said the Foreign Ministry.

The first is an immigration case in Louisiana. At an April 16 hearing that was attended by officials from the Houston Consulate, a court reviewed the legal basis of the U.S. decision to revoke her visa. A ruling is expected May 1. The court rejected a request for her release on bail ahead of the decision.

The second case concerns her objection to the detention. A Vermont court, which held a hearing April 14, ruled April 18 that it has jurisdiction and ordered Öztürk’s transfer to the state by May 1. Her bail request in that case is scheduled for review May 9.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor both processes closely and provide all support.

Öztürk is one of several foreign students attending American universities who have been detained by immigration officials and had their visas revoked because of their pro-Palestinian support and demonstrations on campus.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

    Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

  2. Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

    Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

  3. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  4. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  5. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
Recommended
Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender
DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat
Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day
Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage
Erdoğan warns of population decline as families under threat

Erdoğan warns of population decline as families 'under threat'
Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks

Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks
WORLD Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

An Israeli military probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers in Gaza admitted Sunday that mistakes led to their deaths and that a field commander would be dismissed.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿