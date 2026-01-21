Erdoğan sees 'new era' in Syria after new truce with SDF

Erdoğan sees 'new era' in Syria after new truce with SDF

ANKARA
Erdoğan sees new era in Syria after new truce with SDF

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed optimism over the start of a "new era" in Syria as a truce between the government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) appears to be holding.

"With full integration, God willing, a new era will begin there," Erdoğan said on Jan. 21 during a weekly meeting in parliament.

His remarks came a day after the Syrian government and YPG-led SDF announced a new four-day truce after a previous ceasefire broke down. The two sides have been clashing for two weeks, amid a breakdown in negotiations over a deal for the latter's integration into the country's army.

"God willing, Syria will recover as soon as possible, and prosperity will rise very quickly. In this new era, Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Alawites, Druze, Christians and all other Syrian citizens will share it equally," he added.

"Syria will transform into a country of prosperity and stability in the region. God willing, all the Syrian people will be the winners. A Syria free from terror, where peace and tranquility prevail, will quickly come into being."

Erdoğan also touched on domestic and regional tensions, claiming that the conflicts in Syria were being used as a pretext to incite Kurdish populations. He issued a call for "calmness and common sense" to Kurds living in Türkiye.

"With the recent developments in Syria, the future will be brighter than snow for Turks, Turkmens, Kurds, Arabs and all our other friends. With terror, violence and weapons out of the equation, every issue will be discussed on the political stage, at the table, and resolved through consultation," Erdoğan said.

"Frankly, the stabilization and peace of Syria will most relieve the Syrian Kurds. Turkish and Syrian citizens will embrace each other with even greater affection from now on, and God willing, they will form an unparalleled unity of strength based on the bonds of brotherhood."

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a wide-ranging phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Jan. 20 to discuss regional stability, the future of Syria and the war in Gaza.

The call followed Trump’s announcement that he intended to speak with the Turkish leader, whom he described as someone he "likes a lot."

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Syria’s territorial integrity remains a top priority for Ankara. He told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in the country and argued that a "peaceful Syria, free from terrorism," is essential for broader Middle East stability.

The two leaders also addressed the fight against ISIL, specifically discussing the status of members currently held in Syrian prisons.

The conversation comes as the Trump administration moves forward with its plan to end the Gaza conflict. Last week, the White House announced the formation of a Board of Peace for the Strip, designed to oversee 20 points of the administration’s plan to end the war, rebuild the enclave and mobilize international resources.

Erdoğan thanked Trump for an invitation to join the board and said Türkiye would continue to coordinate with the U.S. to establish a permanent peace in the region.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

    Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

  2. Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

    Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

  3. Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

    Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

  4. Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

    Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

  5. Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

    Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board
Recommended
Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe
Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February
Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board
Missing Russian athletes swimwear found on body in Bosphorus

Missing Russian athlete's swimwear found on body in Bosphorus
Families release lanterns into sky to honor victims of Bolu hotel fire

Families release lanterns into sky to honor victims of Bolu hotel fire
Archaeologists trace footsteps of Ice Age humans across southeastern Türkiye

Archaeologists trace footsteps of Ice Age humans across southeastern Türkiye
Türkiye marks one year of grief for victims of Bolu resort fire

Türkiye marks one year of grief for victims of Bolu resort fire
WORLD Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 21 that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over U.S. control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework of a future deal’ on Arctic security.
ECONOMY Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Türkiye achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production, marking an all-time high, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿