Erdoğan sees 'new era' in Syria after new truce with SDF

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed optimism over the start of a "new era" in Syria as a truce between the government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) appears to be holding.

"With full integration, God willing, a new era will begin there," Erdoğan said on Jan. 21 during a weekly meeting in parliament.

His remarks came a day after the Syrian government and YPG-led SDF announced a new four-day truce after a previous ceasefire broke down. The two sides have been clashing for two weeks, amid a breakdown in negotiations over a deal for the latter's integration into the country's army.

"God willing, Syria will recover as soon as possible, and prosperity will rise very quickly. In this new era, Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Alawites, Druze, Christians and all other Syrian citizens will share it equally," he added.

"Syria will transform into a country of prosperity and stability in the region. God willing, all the Syrian people will be the winners. A Syria free from terror, where peace and tranquility prevail, will quickly come into being."

Erdoğan also touched on domestic and regional tensions, claiming that the conflicts in Syria were being used as a pretext to incite Kurdish populations. He issued a call for "calmness and common sense" to Kurds living in Türkiye.

"With the recent developments in Syria, the future will be brighter than snow for Turks, Turkmens, Kurds, Arabs and all our other friends. With terror, violence and weapons out of the equation, every issue will be discussed on the political stage, at the table, and resolved through consultation," Erdoğan said.

"Frankly, the stabilization and peace of Syria will most relieve the Syrian Kurds. Turkish and Syrian citizens will embrace each other with even greater affection from now on, and God willing, they will form an unparalleled unity of strength based on the bonds of brotherhood."

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a wide-ranging phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Jan. 20 to discuss regional stability, the future of Syria and the war in Gaza.

The call followed Trump’s announcement that he intended to speak with the Turkish leader, whom he described as someone he "likes a lot."

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Syria’s territorial integrity remains a top priority for Ankara. He told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in the country and argued that a "peaceful Syria, free from terrorism," is essential for broader Middle East stability.

The two leaders also addressed the fight against ISIL, specifically discussing the status of members currently held in Syrian prisons.

The conversation comes as the Trump administration moves forward with its plan to end the Gaza conflict. Last week, the White House announced the formation of a Board of Peace for the Strip, designed to oversee 20 points of the administration’s plan to end the war, rebuild the enclave and mobilize international resources.

Erdoğan thanked Trump for an invitation to join the board and said Türkiye would continue to coordinate with the U.S. to establish a permanent peace in the region.