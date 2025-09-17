Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar

Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has outlined promising avenues for collaboration with China in nuclear power, renewable energy, transmission lines and mining, in an interview with CGTN Türk, the Turkish arm of China's state broadcaster.

Bayraktar emphasized opportunities across diverse fields, stating, "We can cooperate on nuclear energy, renewables, energy transmission and minerals."

He highlighted Türkiye's potential in energy storage and batteries, noting that Chinese firms are considering local production to tap into the growing market.

One concrete project under discussion is Türkiye's first offshore wind farm, a pioneering initiative that Bayraktar hopes to develop with Chinese partners.

"We're talking about an offshore wind project — our first in Türkiye — and we hope to realize it with Chinese companies," the minister added, underscoring China's expertise in large-scale energy ventures.

Bayraktar also detailed plans for new transmission lines to export electricity, particularly to Europe.

"We've announced a $30 billion program through 2035, and there's strong interest. It aligns well with China's Belt and Road Initiative," he noted.

On nuclear energy, ongoing negotiations could lead to a landmark project in the Thrace region.

Bayraktar proposed transforming it into a massive carbon-free energy and data park, integrating nuclear reactors, solar and wind farms, storage systems and data centers.

The minister pointed to further synergies in rare earth elements, where Türkiye aims to develop its reserves with Chinese input, as well as ongoing oil and natural gas partnerships.

Bayraktar extended the scope to third-country cooperation in regions like Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Balkans.

Positioning Türkiye as a strategic hub, Bayraktar described it as a burgeoning economy and production base amid global trade tensions and sanctions.

"We can turn Türkiye into a second manufacturing center, leveraging our logistics to reach other markets easily. Our infrastructure is ready. Come produce solar panels and wind turbines here," he urged, aiming for enduring, large-scale ties in renewables and beyond.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
LATEST NEWS

  1. Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

    Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

  2. Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

    Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

  4. Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

    Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

  5. Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

    Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next
Recommended
Bayraktar unveils Küre digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening
UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call
Private sector external debt climbs to $199.3 bln

Private sector external debt climbs to $199.3 bln
Türkiye eyes top 10 in global defense exports amid soaring worldwide spending

Türkiye eyes top 10 in global defense exports amid soaring worldwide spending
Indias gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban

India's gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban
EU to accelerate phase-out of Russian fossil imports

EU to accelerate phase-out of Russian fossil imports
WORLD Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Britain treated Donald Trump to an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring a gun salute and mounted horses as the U.S. president's unprecedented second state visit began under tight security on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Bayraktar unveils Küre digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Teknofest Management Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar has announced the launch of "Küre," a new AI-supported, open-source digital encyclopedia.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿