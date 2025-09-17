Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has outlined promising avenues for collaboration with China in nuclear power, renewable energy, transmission lines and mining, in an interview with CGTN Türk, the Turkish arm of China's state broadcaster.

Bayraktar emphasized opportunities across diverse fields, stating, "We can cooperate on nuclear energy, renewables, energy transmission and minerals."

He highlighted Türkiye's potential in energy storage and batteries, noting that Chinese firms are considering local production to tap into the growing market.

One concrete project under discussion is Türkiye's first offshore wind farm, a pioneering initiative that Bayraktar hopes to develop with Chinese partners.

"We're talking about an offshore wind project — our first in Türkiye — and we hope to realize it with Chinese companies," the minister added, underscoring China's expertise in large-scale energy ventures.

Bayraktar also detailed plans for new transmission lines to export electricity, particularly to Europe.

"We've announced a $30 billion program through 2035, and there's strong interest. It aligns well with China's Belt and Road Initiative," he noted.

On nuclear energy, ongoing negotiations could lead to a landmark project in the Thrace region.

Bayraktar proposed transforming it into a massive carbon-free energy and data park, integrating nuclear reactors, solar and wind farms, storage systems and data centers.

The minister pointed to further synergies in rare earth elements, where Türkiye aims to develop its reserves with Chinese input, as well as ongoing oil and natural gas partnerships.

Bayraktar extended the scope to third-country cooperation in regions like Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Balkans.

Positioning Türkiye as a strategic hub, Bayraktar described it as a burgeoning economy and production base amid global trade tensions and sanctions.

"We can turn Türkiye into a second manufacturing center, leveraging our logistics to reach other markets easily. Our infrastructure is ready. Come produce solar panels and wind turbines here," he urged, aiming for enduring, large-scale ties in renewables and beyond.