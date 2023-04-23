Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

Several ceremonies and colorful celebrations have been held across the country to mark the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23, the creation of the Turkish parliament.

With the early hours of the day, many people flocked to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, who bestowed this special day as a gift to children both in the country and all over the world.

The first visit to the mausoleum was held by Education Minister Mahmut Özer with many children accompanying him.

Laying wreaths at Atatürk’s mausoleum, Özer and the children observed a minute of silence and then sang the country’s national anthem.

“Great leader Atatürk, we are in your presence once again on the 103rd anniversary of the Turkish parliament, which is the manifestation of our nation’s will and independence. Our children are both the most important guarantee and the real owners of our bright future,” Özer expressed in his writing on the official Anıtkabir memorial book.

“We are proud to renew our faith and trust in future generations on the occasion of April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which you have given to them as a gift, illuminating the way of all the children of the world.”

Traditionally, politicians, mayors, ministers and other officials hand over their seats to children for a day.

In line with the tradition, Özer handed over his seat to an 11-year-old student, Kaan Can İl.

“We must carry the principles of Atatürk, who gifted us this holiday, from heart to heart, from generation to generation,” İl said.

The second ceremony was held at the Atatürk Monument in the parliament.

After Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop laid a wreath at the monument, some ministers and top officials attended the ceremony held in Anıtkabir.

Vice President Fuat Oktay and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu also attended the ceremony.

During the visit of the officials, children from all 81 provinces were also present at the mausoleum of the great leader of the country, carrying Turkish flags in their hands.

Starting rehearsals months in advance in order to put on a wonderful show on this day dedicated to them, numerous children performed dances and recited poems at the stadiums and school gardens in nearly all cities of the country.

A large-scale and well-attended ceremony was held in the People’s Garden in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district.

The official ceremony in Istanbul was held at the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM).

In addition to the ceremonies in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, the special day will be celebrated throughout the week.

Special events for children in quake zone

For children affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, special festivals and events were also carried out.

Entertaining activities were organized for children living in tent and container cities by the provincial directorates of the Education Ministry, municipalities and non-governmental organizations.

