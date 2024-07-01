Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry, municipalities and citizens across Türkiye marked Cabotage Day on July 1, celebrating the 98th anniversary of the nation's merchant marine rights and maritime sovereignty.

"We will continue to protect our rights, concerns and interests in the seas and proudly fly our glorious moon-starred red flag!" the ministry said in a written statement.

It hailed the holiday as a "symbol of Türkiye's sovereignty and independence at sea."

The statement also quoted modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who said, "Victory goes to the country that controls the sea and can deliver what it needs, when it needs and where it needs."

Historically, during the Ottoman Empire, coastwise shipping was predominantly handled by foreign companies under the capitulations.

However, the Treaty of Lausanne signed in 1923 abolished these capitulations. Subsequently, a law enacted in 1926 stipulated that only Turkish vessels could serve along the country's coastline, which spans around 8,300 kilometers across the Anatolian and Thracian peninsulas.

The law took effect on July 1, 1926, and the date has since been commemorated as Cabotage Day. In 2007, the holiday's name was changed to Maritime and Cabotage Day.

Cabotage, derived from the French word "caboter," meaning to travel by the coast, originally referred to shipping along coastal routes from port to port but now includes aviation, railways and road transport.

The day's celebrations featured various events nationwide.

The ministry announced that 21 Navy ships were to visit 21 ports as part of the festivities. The tour began in Trabzon in the northeast and included ports in the west and south before concluding in Turkish Cyprus.

In İzmir, one of the coastal cities that celebrated the day extensively, the ceremony began with a wreath presentation at the Atatürk Monument, followed by a speech from Ünal Hakan Atalan, the regional harbormaster.

Atalan described the Cabotage Law as "an important turning point and a red line."

"It has been a great driving force for Turkish seafarers to reach the level they have reached today," he said.

The celebrations continued with a sailing show and various activities, including a tug of war and a photo exhibition, attended by the public.

Citizens also visited military ships that will serve as a museum for three days at the port of the İnciraltı neighborhood.

The day was also celebrated with ceremonies held in Famagusta and Kyrenia in Turkish Cyprus.

The events started with placing wreaths on the monuments, followed by a moment of silence and the National Anthem. Various political figures gave speeches.