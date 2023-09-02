Türkiye carries out air op in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye has carried out an air operation targeting terrorists and their operational areas in the Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The operation was carried out to "neutralize the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements, to eliminate the terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from northern Iraq, to ​​ensure border security and to destroy terrorism at its source," the ministry said in a written statement on Sept. 1.

Turkish forces destroyed a total of 16 cave mouths, four shelters and two material warehouses used by terrorists, the ministry said.

"A large number of terrorists were neutralized and a heavy blow was dealt to the presence of the terrorist organization in the region," the ministry added.

The country will resolutely continue to fight against terrorists that threaten the country's security and the nation, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

