‘Türkiye Card’ to be extended across country

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that the pilot application of the “Türkiye Card,” a unified card system integrating transportation, payment, money transfers, and shopping transactions, has successfully completed in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, revealing that the use of the card will be expanded across the country.

Pointing out that efforts to expand the application to all 81 provinces are underway, Uraloğlu stated that the goal is to launch the project in six provinces by the end of 2023 in line with the Presidential Annual Program.

"Within the scope of the project, our objective is to establish a clearinghouse, switch, reconciliation, and operation center involving all stakeholders, enabling the deployment of the Türkiye Card in all areas. The aim is to make the Türkiye Card a single means for transportation, money transfers, shopping, and numerous other needs," he elaborated.

"The Türkiye Card project will usher in a significant change in the transportation sector, offering our citizens a more convenient, expedited, and efficient means of conducting transportation and payment transactions," Uraloğlu added.