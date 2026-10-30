Türkiye captures ISIL member in Afghanistan-Pakistan region

Türkiye captures ISIL member in Afghanistan-Pakistan region

ANKARA
Türkiye captures ISIL member in Afghanistan-Pakistan region

 

Turkish intelligence has captured a suspect operating on behalf of the ISIL terrorist organization in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye, security sources said on Oct. 30.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) found that a terrorist identified by the alias Abdullah, whose real name is Uğur Bahadır and who was affiliated with ISIL, had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

An operation was launched to apprehend Bahadır after it emerged that he had carried out various duties at several ISIL camps across the region.

Following his capture and transfer to Türkiye, Bahadır provided an initial statement detailing his links with Özgür Altun, also known by the alias Abu Yasir Al Turki, an ISIL operative responsible for overseeing the transfer of the group’s members from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

He also disclosed information about the training he had received within ISIL, the assignments he had been given on behalf of the organization and its operational activities in the region.

Bahadır was found to have traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region in 2024, where he subsequently joined ISIL.

Bahadır was also found to have operated alongside Ahmet Kazancı, known by the aliases Abu Ubeyde and Abu Ibrahim, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. Kazancı was captured in early 2026 and had been active within ISIL’s so-called media unit.

MİT’s intelligence operations have thwarted ISIL’s plans to carry out attacks in Türkiye, the sources said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production
Istanbul set for a rainy start to November

Istanbul set for a rainy start to November
Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks

Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks
Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead

Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿