Türkiye captures ISIL member in Afghanistan-Pakistan region

ANKARA

Turkish intelligence has captured a suspect operating on behalf of the ISIL terrorist organization in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye, security sources said on Oct. 30.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) found that a terrorist identified by the alias Abdullah, whose real name is Uğur Bahadır and who was affiliated with ISIL, had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

An operation was launched to apprehend Bahadır after it emerged that he had carried out various duties at several ISIL camps across the region.

Following his capture and transfer to Türkiye, Bahadır provided an initial statement detailing his links with Özgür Altun, also known by the alias Abu Yasir Al Turki, an ISIL operative responsible for overseeing the transfer of the group’s members from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

He also disclosed information about the training he had received within ISIL, the assignments he had been given on behalf of the organization and its operational activities in the region.

Bahadır was found to have traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region in 2024, where he subsequently joined ISIL.

Bahadır was also found to have operated alongside Ahmet Kazancı, known by the aliases Abu Ubeyde and Abu Ibrahim, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. Kazancı was captured in early 2026 and had been active within ISIL’s so-called media unit.

MİT’s intelligence operations have thwarted ISIL’s plans to carry out attacks in Türkiye, the sources said.