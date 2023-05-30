Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

ANKARA

Türkiye, on May 29, called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and a sense of calm, as clashes between NATO troops and ethnic Serbs intensify.

“We follow the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara called on all sides to avoid violence and not to take actions that may escalate tensions.

“We appreciate KFOR’s constructive role in keeping things from escalating. We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents,” the ministry said.

The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process, it added.