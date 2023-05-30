Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

ANKARA
Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

Türkiye, on May 29, called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and a sense of calm, as clashes between NATO troops and ethnic Serbs intensify.

“We follow the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara called on all sides to avoid violence and not to take actions that may escalate tensions.

“We appreciate KFOR’s constructive role in keeping things from escalating. We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents,” the ministry said.

The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process, it added.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea

Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea

    Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea

  2. Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered

    Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered

  3. Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

    Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

  4. Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

    Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

  5. Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

    Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea

Türkiye, Greece cancel scheduled military exercises in Aegean Sea
Biden, Erdoğan discuss F-16 sale, Sweden’s NATO bid

Biden, Erdoğan discuss F-16 sale, Sweden’s NATO bid
More than 5,000 African students reside in Karabük

More than 5,000 African students reside in Karabük
Turkish enterprise to sell purebred Arabian foals

Turkish enterprise to sell purebred Arabian foals
Scientist develops biotechnological fertilizer

Scientist develops biotechnological fertilizer
‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland

‘Lost Tulip’ blooms once again in its homeland
WORLD Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered

Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered

Victims of the 1993 Solingen arson attack, in which five Turks lost their lives in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia State, have been commemorated with an event attended by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
ECONOMY Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with former Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, according to a columnist in daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions

Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions

An athlete who won the European Cup four times in kickboxing, which she started with the aim of losing weight, and her mother, who also started training to support her daughter, have become world champions together.