Türkiye braces for soaring temperatures as ‘heat dome’ settles in

ISTANBUL
A heat wave sweeping in from Western Europe is set to engulf Türkiye in a "heat dome" starting July 5, where a high-pressure system locks in hot air, leading to soaring temperatures across the region.

This nine-day heat spell is expected to push temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, with some western provinces likely to feel temperatures as high as 50 degrees.

Istanbul is set to experience extreme heat, with daytime temperatures forecast to hit 35 degrees on July 6 and 37 degrees on July 7, rising further into the next week.

The Aegean and Mediterranean regions are also expected to bear the brunt of the heat, according to experts.

Dilek Çalışkan, a meteorology expert, warned that from July 6 through July 10, temperatures in western wildfire-prone cities such as İzmir, Aydın and Manisa could reach 45 degrees in the shade and well over 50 degrees under direct sunlight.

While strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in these areas, Çalışkan said winds will shift to blow in from the sea in the upcoming period, potentially easing fire risks but dramatically increasing the risk of heatstroke.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued warnings for rising heat, while the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry called on the public to exercise caution against elevated wildfire and health risks.

“This increase in temperatures means we must act more responsibly to safeguard both our health and our forests," Environment Minister Murat Kurum stated in a social media post.

In contrast to the scorching conditions in the west and south, snowfall is expected in the higher elevations of Trabzon, Gümüşhane and Erzurum in the country's northeast.

