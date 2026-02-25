Türkiye braces for severe rain, storms amid plunging temperatures

ANKARA

Heavy downpours, fresh snowfall and gusty winds are set to sweep across much of the country in the coming days, with temperatures set to dip by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the western and central provinces, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned.

Rain and showers will dominate coastal areas, while inland and eastern regions are forecast to see sleet and snow, the weather bureau said.

Torrential rains are especially set to lash the southern provinces of Adana, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş.

Heavy rainfall is set to drench the eastern Black Sea coast as well, specifically impacting the provinces of Ordu, Giresun, Trabzon, Rize and Artvin.

Heavy snowfall is expected to blanket the higher elevations of Zonguldak, Bartın and Karabük, and the northern districts of Bolu and Kastamonu.

Intense snowfall is also expected to blanket the eastern reaches of central Anatolia and the western highlands of eastern Anatolia.

Authorities have warned of possible disruptions to transport, as well as risks of flooding, waterlogging, ice and avalanches.

Frost and icy conditions are expected during the night and early morning hours, particularly in inland and eastern regions.

Gale-force winds are set to sweep across the western Black Sea, while near-gale conditions are projected to rattle the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.