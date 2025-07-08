Türkiye bids farewell to fallen soldiers as thousands gather at funerals

Türkiye bids farewell to fallen soldiers as thousands gather at funerals

ISTANBUL
Türkiye bids farewell to fallen soldiers as thousands gather at funerals

Türkiye bid farewell to its fallen soldiers on July 8 as funeral ceremonies and prayers took place to honor the 12 soldiers who died of methane gas exposure during a cave research operation in northern Iraq.

Thousands gathered for 10 of the 12 soldiers on July 8 at the funerals held at their hometowns, including Istanbul, the central province of Kayseri, the eastern city of Malatya and the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

The funerals for the remaining two soldiers were slated to take place later that same day.

Families informed of the tragic news displayed the Turkish flag outside their homes, while large groups of mourners attended the funerals carrying flag-covered coffins.

The incident occurred on July 6 as the Turkish troops were searching for the remains of a soldier who was killed by PKK in May 2022 in the area of Operation Claw Lock — a cross-border operation launched to target the terrorist organization’s hideouts in northern Iraq.

However, the body of the soldier was never recovered. During a search and rescue operation for the fallen soldier in the region, troops began inspecting a cave.

A total of 19 soldiers were exposed to methane gas inside, the ministry said, adding that 12 of them lost their lives.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Among the fallen was First Lieutenant Ege Akar, aged 26, a scion of a military family. He led the unit tasked with recovering the body of First Lieutenant Nuri Melih Bozkurt, presumed dead since 2022.

Private Özkan Özkanlı, 25, an orphan, revealed through correspondence with his high school teacher that he had been quietly donating money for two years to support orphaned students, demonstrating his compassion and generosity even amidst his own hardships.

Private Celalettin Uyanık, 24, who enlisted four years ago, left behind a heartfelt video in which he recited verses from the Quran before a mission, asking his comrades to share it on social media should he “fall as a martyr.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

    Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

  2. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  3. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  4. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  5. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek
Recommended
Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister
Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official
FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan
Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan

Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan
Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen swiftly

Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'
Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria: Bayraktar

Türkiye will soon begin supplying gas to Syria, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, adding that Türkiye has established a direct connection between its natural gas network and Syria’s infrastructure.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿