Türkiye begins rolling out ‘E’ signs for licensed real estate offices

ANKARA

Türkiye has begun rolling out new “E” signs at authorized real estate offices across the country in an effort to strengthen transparency and consumer confidence in the sector.

Designed to increase trust in the sector, the initiative started in the capital Ankara and will gradually expand nationwide, said Hakan Akçam, president of the All Real Estate Agents Association (TEDB).

By the end of the year, around 50,000 licensed real estate agents are expected to receive the signs.

According to Akçam, the redesigned signs aim to clearly distinguish authorized real estate offices from other businesses.

Each sign will include a barcode, which customers can scan to confirm whether the office holds an official license from the Trade Ministry.

The association is providing the signs free of charge to its members and assisting them in installation.

Only authorized real estate consultants, who have received a real estate trade authorization from the Trade Ministry, can display the sign at their office entrance.

To apply for a real estate trade authorization certificate, applicants must have at least six months of internship experience if they hold an associate's degree, bachelor's degree, or higher.

The Trade Ministry gave a positive assessment of the initiative, and the association expects that the use of “E” signs may soon become mandatory nationwide.

With approximately 150,000 professionals in Türkiye’s real estate industry, the “E” sign is intended to serve as a visible symbol of credibility and professionalism.