Türkiye battles several wildfires as heatwave fuels rapid spread

BURSA
Firefighters across five Turkish provinces — Bursa, Antalya, Sakarya, Kahramanmaraş and İzmir — battled forest fires on June 27 as the country remains gripped by intense heat during the high-risk wildfire season.

One of the most dangerous blazes broke out in the Osmangazi district of the northwestern province of Bursa. Fueled by strong winds, the flames quickly spread from forested areas to nearby residential zones.

With temperatures soaring to 41 Celsius degrees, villagers were evacuated in tears amid panic as the fire neared their homes. Rescue teams launched efforts to save farmers who became trapped with their tractors amidst the flames.

The fire reached several gardens, causing panic and five houses were evacuated, local media reported.

Local officials reported that wind gusts and high temperatures contributed to the rapid spread, with pinecones acting as fire carriers, propelling embers to distant locations. Hours after, teams said that they "largely" brought the fire under control.

Another major fire broke out in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Alanya district, as firefighting teams responded from both air and ground, deploying several helicopters fire trucks and dozens of workers.

However, efforts were hindered by intermittent strong winds. Although the area is sparsely populated, officials continue to monitor the blaze closely.

In the northwestern province of Sakarya, yet another wildfire erupted in a forest zone. The cause remains undetermined and suppression efforts are still underway.

The western province of İzmir’s Aliağa district witnessed its third wildfire in as many days, with the latest outbreak reported at 10:15 a.m. on June 27. Response teams intervened within 10 minutes, media said.

While the fire was brought under control, authorities warned of a high risk of reignition due to ongoing dry and windy conditions.

Wildfires are a recurring threat in Türkiye during summer, particularly in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, where hot and arid weather creates the perfect storm for fast-spreading blazes.

Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep
