Türkiye bans sale of breast milk amid rising health concerns

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Trade Ministry has officially banned the sale of breast milk through both retail and e-commerce platforms, citing serious health risks and the necessity to safeguard public safety.

The ban follows growing concerns over the unregulated trade of breast milk, especially through social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.

It applies to online sites with any form of promotion, advertisement or mediation of breast milk sales, as well as comments, forums and classified listings.

With the new regulation, individuals who sell or promote breast milk, as well as digital platforms that facilitate such transactions, could face administrative fines of up to 684,214 Turkish Liras (approximately $17,500).

Breast milk is widely recognized as the primary source of nutrition for infants, playing a vital role in building immunity and supporting healthy development.

However, the ministry warned that when the milk is not properly expressed, stored or transported, it can pose significant health risks to infants.

Black market for breast milk raising alarms

Prior to the new regulation, a black market for breast milk had begun to emerge on online marketplaces and social media, with listings advertising it for as much as $100 per liter under labels like “direct from owner.”

Health professionals raised the alarm as some adults were reportedly purchasing it for supposed immunity-boosting benefits, despite a lack of scientific evidence.

Pediatric infectious disease specialist Professor Dr. Eda Kepenekli strongly cautioned against such use.

“It is extremely dangerous to consume breast milk without knowing what infectious diseases it may carry. It is possible to transmit diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and brucellosis,” Kepenekli said. “Drinking breast milk without knowing how it was stored or transported can pose serious health risks.”

Highlighting that milk stored in non-sterile containers can harbor bacteria and viruses, experts also voiced concern that fake products could easily enter the market under the guise of breast milk.