Türkiye bans game platform Roblox over child abuse concerns

Türkiye bans game platform Roblox over child abuse concerns

ANKARA
Türkiye bans game platform Roblox over child abuse concerns

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced the closure of the online gaming platform Roblox due to content that could potentially lead to child abuse.

The decision, which affects a platform used by millions of children, took effect on Aug. 7 by a court in the southern province of Adana as part of an ongoing investigation.

"According to our constitution, our state is obliged to take the necessary measures to protect our children," Tunç stated, without specifying when the platform might be reopened.

"Türkiye is among the leading countries that closely monitor global developments and utilize technology in the best possible way. However, the misuse of technology is utterly unacceptable," Tunç asserted.

The closure came as another ban on social media platform Instagram continued for seven days yesterday.

Türkiye blocked Instagram on Aug. 2 because it did not comply with the country's "catalog of crimes,” according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). These include offenses such as child sexual abuse, encouragement of suicide and insulting modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Turkish authorities and Instagram officials recently held a meeting on the ban, but no agreement has been reached.

Daily Milliyet reported that one of the discussion topics was Türkiye’s request for the algorithmic suppression of posts perceived to support PKK and FETÖ terrorist groups.

According to Turkish media, over 50 million of the country's 85 million population are Instagram users.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchies latest movie

Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie
Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts
Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy

Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy
FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿