Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan

Türkiye and Azerbaijan plan to hold an 11-day military exercise in the latter’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Turkish Armed Forces' weekly press briefing in Ankara, ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk said the two countries plan to hold the exercise, Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK-2025, on June 20-30.

He said both countries are also holding the Indestructible Brotherhood-2025 exercise, in Nakhchivan on June 12-19 to “develop friendship, cooperation and coordination.”

“The distinguished observer day of the Indestructible Brotherhood and Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK-2025 exercises will be held simultaneously on June 30,” Akturk added.

On Monday, the Turkish Land Forces Command declared a flag exchange and farewell ceremony was held for personnel of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command, who will take part in both exercises, at the Hasret Bridge, the sole land border crossing between the two countries, connecting Türkiye to the Azerbaijani exclave.

