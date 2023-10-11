Türkiye assumes command of NATO-led force in Kosovo

ANKARA
Türkiye has officially taken over the command of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, KFOR, on Oct. 10, amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

KFOR was established on June 12, 1999, following a United Nations Security Council decision to ensure security and stability in Kosovo. With over 4,500 international members from 27 countries, including 21 NATO members and six non-NATO partner countries, it consists primarily of military personnel.

The transfer of command from Italy, which took over from Hungary in October 2022, was marked by a ceremony.

The escalating tensions peaked on Sept. 24, when a police officer was killed in Banjska, a region predominantly inhabited by Serbs. The incident occurred when a group of around 30 heavily armed individuals, described as a "professional terrorist and criminal structure" by Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, opened fire, leading to the officer's death.

The premier held Serbia responsible for the attack.

The armed group sought refuge in the Banjska Monastery and its surroundings, leading to a standoff with the Kosovo police. Clashes between the armed group and law enforcement continued throughout the day.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that the perpetrators of the attack were Kosovo Serbs.

