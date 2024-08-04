Türkiye arrests member of PKK’s branch in Austria

Turkish security forces have arrested a key figure of the PKK terrorist organization’s branch in Austria, security sources announced over the weekend.

Hıdır Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the İzmir police as he entered Türkiye.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria.

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The terror organizations actively engaged in several actions in European countries, with a German intelligence report recently describing the PKK as one of the threats in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, the country’s spy chief Thomas Haldenwang stated the terror group has been using Germany as a retreat — a place to refinance and recruit — while trying to portray itself as a “moderate” group to gain more acceptance in the country.

