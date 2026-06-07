Erdoğan issues fresh call to investors, companies

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye will be one of the countries that will benefit most economically once the regional conflicts are over and invited all investors abroad to invest in Türkiye and take advantage of its strategic advantages.

“We invite companies operating worldwide to relocate their regional headquarters to Türkiye. Our message is very clear: Manage your operations from Türkiye and benefit from its strategic advantages,” Erdoğan told a Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) event in Istanbul over the weekend.

“We would also like to extend a new call to investors, entrepreneurs, and our citizens living abroad. Come to Türkiye, make Türkiye your home, and become part of the growth story of a new and stronger Türkiye,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish government has already outlined a new package of privileges and advantages for the Turkish companies abroad and other investors in case they bring their assets and locate their companies in Türkiye. Erdoğan recalled this move, saying, “Foreign nationals who settle in Türkiye, as well as our citizens residing abroad, will be exempt from taxation on income earned overseas for 20 years, provided they meet certain conditions.”

“We are determined to transform Türkiye not only into a destination for investment but also into a global hub where investments are managed, trade is shaped, and international capital converges,” Erdoğan stressed.

Recalling the ongoing armed conflicts in the region, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East, President Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye will be the biggest winner once the dust settles.

‘We enter an era of opportunities'

“We will enter an era when we talk about the opportunities and not crises,” Erdoğan said, describing the new package introduced by the government as an opportunity to this end.

“Companies conducting transit trade activities through the Istanbul Financial Center will not pay corporate tax. Moreover, we are not limiting this opportunity to Istanbul alone. We are exempting 95 percent of the revenues from transit trade throughout Türkiye from taxation,” he suggested.

Erdoğan also summarized the achievements of the Turkish economy in the past 20 years, especially in exports. “With $395.9 billion, our goods and services exports broke the Republican era record in 2025. Our goods exports, which were merely $36 billion in 2002, increased to $273.3 billion as of 2025,” he said.

“Despite the painful atmosphere affecting the entire world, including developed countries, we as Türkiye have uninterruptedly maintained our growth for 23 quarters. Once the shock waves in energy prices caused by the global crisis triggered by the Iran war ease, we will achieve the rates we hope for in terms of inflation.”