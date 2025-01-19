Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

ANKARA

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and U.S.-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore supply chain opportunities for Türkiye's space industry.

The agreement aims to foster collaboration in areas such as space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences, the Industry and Technology Ministry said.

The ministry highlighted that cooperation would involve Türkiye’s youth in space activities, inspiring future astronauts, engineers, scientists and leaders.

It also aims to support the sustainability of the space industry while fostering innovation in other sectors.

The cooperation outlined key goals, including the establishment of a research and exploration laboratory, the creation of manufacturing facilities utilizing microgravity, the testing and validation of materials for deep space missions, the development of hubs for transportation and logistics in low-Earth orbit, the construction of new platforms for communication and observation and the provision of training spaces for professional astronauts.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the memorandum marked a milestone for Türkiye's space sector.

"With the projects we will realize, Türkiye will get a larger share of the global space economy, which will soon reach $1 trillion annually," he said.

On the anniversary of Türkiye sending its first astronaut to space during the Ax-3 mission, Axiom Space Chief Revenue Officer Tejpaul Bhatia celebrated Türkiye's progress in the space industry.

Bhatia said the collaboration aims to integrate Turkish suppliers into the global space supply chain and harness Türkiye’s robust aviation and technological capabilities to reach new heights.