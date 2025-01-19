Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

ANKARA
Türkiye and Axiom Space sign deal to strengthen cooperation

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and U.S.-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore supply chain opportunities for Türkiye's space industry.

The agreement aims to foster collaboration in areas such as space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences, the Industry and Technology Ministry said.

The ministry highlighted that cooperation would involve Türkiye’s youth in space activities, inspiring future astronauts, engineers, scientists and leaders.

It also aims to support the sustainability of the space industry while fostering innovation in other sectors.

The cooperation outlined key goals, including the establishment of a research and exploration laboratory, the creation of manufacturing facilities utilizing microgravity, the testing and validation of materials for deep space missions, the development of hubs for transportation and logistics in low-Earth orbit, the construction of new platforms for communication and observation and the provision of training spaces for professional astronauts.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the memorandum marked a milestone for Türkiye's space sector.

"With the projects we will realize, Türkiye will get a larger share of the global space economy, which will soon reach $1 trillion annually," he said.

On the anniversary of Türkiye sending its first astronaut to space during the Ax-3 mission, Axiom Space Chief Revenue Officer Tejpaul Bhatia celebrated Türkiye's progress in the space industry.

Bhatia said the collaboration aims to integrate Turkish suppliers into the global space supply chain and harness Türkiye’s robust aviation and technological capabilities to reach new heights.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
LATEST NEWS

  1. TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

    TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

  2. Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

    Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

  3. Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

    Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

  4. Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

    Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

  5. TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

    TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Recommended
TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure

Telefonica replaces CEO amid shareholder pressure
Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released

Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released
Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025

Türkiye aims for top 3 spot in Europe in renewables in 2025
Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision

Central Bank’s MPC meets this week for interest rate decision
BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency

BoE delays new rules for banks ahead of Trump presidency
WORLD TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
ECONOMY TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿