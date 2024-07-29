Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

ISTANBUL

Türkiye revealed its foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy for the 2024-2028 period to outline the general framework of the country's policies and guide the practices in the field.

The main goal of the strategy, revealed via a document titled "Türkiye Foreign Direct Investment Strategy 2024-2028," is to increase the country's share of the FDI pie to 1.5 percent on the global scale through qualified projects by 2028 and increase its regional share in FDI inflows to 12 percent, according to the Official Gazette and the Investment Office on Monday.

The FDI stategy is designed as a roadmap for attracting investments that will make Türkiye one of the world's most important production and export centers at a time when the global economic geography is being reshaped, said Burak Dağlıoğlu, the head of the Investment Office.

Dağlıoğlu said the strategy is one of the most important components of the vision of the "Century of Türkiye," and the strategy, which aims to support Türkiye's economic development with a sustainable and technological transformation-oriented approach, aims to attract more qualified investments by taking into account global investment trends.

Noting that the implementation of the new strategy will focus on five main policy areas, he said these areas are investment environment competitiveness, green transformation, digital transformation, global value chains and qualified human resources.

He emphasized that the new strategy will significantly increase Türkiye's regional competitiveness.

“Türkiye stands out in its region with its strategic location, qualified workforce and strong logistics infrastructure.

According to the strategy prepared by the Investment Office, Türkiye, with its dynamic and robust economy, is an important center of attraction for international direct investments, while its geostrategic location at the intersection of Europe, Asia and Africa and world-class transportation infrastructure facilitates companies' access to global markets.

Türkiye, which has continuously improved its business and investment environment over the last 21 years with investor-friendly reforms, investments in infrastructure and superstructure and attractive incentives, has become one of the leading destinations for FDIs, the document underlined.

In the 2003-2023 period, Türkiye achieved a significant acceleration in FDI inflows and ranked second in its region with a total FDI inflow of $262 billion.

In the same period, Türkiye increased the number of multinational companies it hosts from 5,600 to more than 80,000.